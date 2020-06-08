PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Due to social distancing concerns, the summer program will now take place at the Aroostook Centre Mall parking lot. Galen Weibley, Director of Economic and Community Development, says members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee came up with the innovative idea of holding a drive-in music series at the mall.
City offers drive-in music series at the mall
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Mon 6:59 PM, Jun 08, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:00 PM, Jun 08, 2020
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Due to social distancing concerns, the summer program will now take place at the Aroostook Centre Mall parking lot. Galen Weibley, Director of Economic and Community Development, says members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee came up with the innovative idea of holding a drive-in music series at the mall.