PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Galen Weibley, Economic and Community Development Director for Presque Isle, says he received authorization from City Council to form a working group to begin discussing a rental ordinance. The group would be comprised of councilors, Planning Board members, property owners, and renters. He says councilors were provided with examples of what other communities consider when dealing with rentals.
City officials considering creation of rental ordinance
