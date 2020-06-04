PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - City Manager Martin Puckett says since the construction of the Sargent Family Community Center and improvements to Riverside Park, traffic has increased in that area. He says City Council is considering options to address safety concerns.
City officials working to address traffic concerns at Chapman and Riverside intersection
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 6:36 PM, Jun 04, 2020
