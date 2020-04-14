Governor Mills Extends State of Civil Emergency As Maine Continues to Combat COVID-19

Augusta, MAINE — As the State continues to respond to COVID-19, Governor Janet Mills today signed a proclamation extending Maine’s state of civil emergency for another thirty days through May 15, 2020. The original state of civil emergency was scheduled to expire tomorrow, April 15, 2020.

A state of civil emergency places Maine on highest alert and allows Governor Mills to deploy all available state resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people and to take every action she reasonably deems necessary to help respond to and protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Maine. It also eases Maine’s access to critical federal aid to boost response efforts.

“I wish this proclamation was not necessary, but the continued spread of the virus demands a sustained response by the State,” said Governor Mills. “There will be difficult days and weeks ahead, but I am confident that Maine people will continue to step up to meet this challenge, just as we have in the past, and together we will get through this. For now, I continue to urge Maine people to do their part and stay apart. This is the best way we will defeat this virus and protect the state we all know and love.”

A copy of the proclamation is attached. For up-to-date information on Maine’s response to COVID-19, please visit Coronavirus.Maine.Gov.

