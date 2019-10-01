Class teaches participants to prevent onset of diabetes through healthy choices

Maybe you've put on a little weight or developed symptoms your doctor says could lead to diabetes, but it's not too late to make changes. Prevent T2 is a national diabetes prevention program, offered through the Siruno Stroke Prevention Program at Cary Medical Center. Administrator Nancy Holmquist says the first class was a big success.

"Nine people were able to make real progress for their own health in losing weight and increasing their activity level, which is a main part of this. It is not a diet, it is a lifestyle change," says Nancy Holmquist.