Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

The Hepatitis A vaccine clinic will begin again at noon at the Northern Street Healthcare.

Cary Medical Center

Tuesday, May 21st at 4:00 pm, a second Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine Clinic will be held in the Chan Center at Cary. This clinic will be for all individuals who may have eaten at Burger Boy in Caribou from May 7th through the 13th. The clinic will run until 6:00 pm or while vaccine supply lasts.