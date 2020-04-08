Club prepares meals for those affected by pandemic

What originally began as a meal program for Micmac youth has grown to include Micmac elders and now, in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, includes others in need in Aroostook. Cory Tilley, Unit Director for the Micmac Boys & Girls Club in Presque Isle, says meals are served Sunday through Friday.

"We just wanted to make sure through all these tough times that we're going through, that people remember that, One, community helps community. Even when we can't be together, we can still support each other. And Two, we want to make sure people get fed," says Cory Tilley.