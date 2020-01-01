Club reminds snowmobilers to respect landowners, begins grooming and marking trails

The Oxbow-Masardis Snowmobile Club is asking off trail snowmobilers to please stay off tree plantation areas. Doing so helps keep good relations with area landowners. If you must ride off trail, stay on the old roads.

Crews from the club have begun the task of packing and signing trails. Officials say it takes three to four days to get over the main trails with only one groomer. There’s a pretty good hard ice base on many of the trails, so the nearly foot of new snow will improve conditions greatly.

The club has a few minor changes this year on trail locations. There are some minor changes in the Oxbow area, so follow the signs. They're still waiting for updates on 71-A to Ashland from the Ashland club.

On the southern end of ITS 85, the trail will be a few miles longer as the club is detouring around a plowed road for logging. There will still be a 1/4 mile stretch that will be shared with trucks, so slow down and yield to vehicles.

There are also a few other short sections of shared road/trail until the end of January. This year the section on ITS 85 on Lane Brook Road to Shin Pond will be maintained by the club out of Shin Pond, not the club in Patten.

As it looks now, the club should have a trail in place (71-D) to Grand Lake Seboeis by mid-January. The club at Libby’s Camps will be grooming on the south side of the lake. It will be signed when opened off ITS 85 in the area of Umcolcus Sporting Camps. Plans are to groom it on a 10-day schedule as this is a new 28-mile additional run for the organization, without any new funding. To help keep it open, donations in the groomer jug at Umcolcus Camps or Homestead Lodge are appreciated.