Collins, King Announce $500,000 for Tribal Communities to Combat Substance Use and Mental Illness Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Angus King (I-Maine) announced the five tribal communities in Maine have received $500,000 from the Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration to support substance treatment use and mental illness care efforts. The funding is awarded to the Wabanaki Health and Wellness (WHW) organization, and will specifically benefit the following tribes: Aroostook Band of Micmac; Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians; Passamaquoddy, Pleasant Point; Passamaquoddy, Indian Township; and Penobscot Nation.

“Substance use disorders and mental illnesses take a heart-wrenching toll on communities all over our state. No community is immune – especially now, as our nation combats a global pandemic that leaves many Americans wrestling with uncertainty,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This crucial funding has enormous potential to save lives, and protect the health of Maine’s tribal communities.”

These funds will focus on supporting members of Maine’s tribal communities with mental health and substance use disorders during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding will allow WHW to provide crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

