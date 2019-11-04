Collins, King Announce Maine to Receive More Than $36 Million for Heating Assistance for Low-Income Mainers

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, and Angus King today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing a total of $36,175,861 in funding for Maine through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), including $1,322,228 specifically for tribes and tribal organizations.

“As the cold winter months approach, it is vital that we ensure low-income families and seniors in Maine have access to affordable home energy to protect their health and safety,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This funding is welcome news as these programs remain important lifelines that help prevent vulnerable individuals from having to choose between heating their home, paying their bills, or going without food or medicine.”

Senators Collins and King have long led bipartisan efforts to support federal funding for LIHEAP. In October, Senator Collins wrote a letter with Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) that was cosigned by 33 of their colleagues, including Senator King, urging HHS to release LIHEAP funds without delay and at as high a level as possible under the continuing resolution.

HHS released a total of $3.32 billion to states, tribes, and territories, which is approximately 90 percent of the FY 2019 funding level of $3.68 billion.

The funding was allocated as follows:

• State of Maine: $34,853,633

• Aroostook Band of Micmac Indians: $157,365

• Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians: $157,365

• Passamaquoddy Tribe--Indian Township: $300,260

• Passamaquoddy Tribe--Pleasant Point: $418,917

• Penobscot Tribe: $288,321

