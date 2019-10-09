Collins, King Announce Workforce Development Funding at UMPI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) announced today that the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) has been awarded a five-year, $2,249,810 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to bolster student services in career development. The funding will help students, particularly those who qualify as low-income, earn degrees in computer science and health administration by contributing to a computer lab and health administration learning center.

“Maine’s universities play a key role in both inspiring students’ careers and providing them with tools to achieve their goals,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “UMPI helps students find their passions and gain the skills they need to make major contributions to their communities. These funds will help more students of all backgrounds access this education, and will pay dividends for the State of Maine in years to come.”

The University of Maine at Presque Isle received the funding through the U.S. Department of Education's “Strengthening Institutions Program.” This program began in 2010, and helps eligible schools become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.