Colonel Joel Wilkinson to retire from Maine Warden Service

Colonel Joel Wilkinson of the Maine Warden Service, who was appointed colonel in 2008, is retiring on September 20th. Commissioner Judy Camuso has placed Lieutenant Dan Scott in the position of acting colonel, according to a release from the department.

“Colonel Wilkinson served the Department and the state for more than two decades,” says Commissioner Camuso. “I want to thank him for his service, and wish him nothing but the best as he enters his next chapter.”

Wilkinson was hired full time as a district game warden in 1995, after beginning his career in 1992 as a deputy game warden. In addition to serving as colonel, Joel has served in multiple roles in the Maine Warden Service including captain, sergeant, investigator, and district game warden. He also served as acting major (2008) and later acting commissioner during the Governor Baldacci/Governor LePage transition.

“We all work for the very best fish and wildlife agency in the country and may Maine be proud of the collective work this Department provides. I feel like I have worked with, for and beside the greatest professionals in conservation,” says Colonel Joel Wilkinson.