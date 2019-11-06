Committee passes legislation to address tick-borne illnesses

Ticks are more than just a pesky insect, some varieties can transmit serious illnesses like Lyme disease. The Kay Hagan Tick Act, named for former Senator Kay Hagan, who died in October 2019 due to complications from the tick-borne disease known as Powassan virus, is designed to find solutions to the tick problem. Senator Susan Collins says Maine has the highest incidence of Lyme disease, on a per capita basis, in the entire country.

"It will direct the federal government to help develop a national strategy for dealing with tick-borne illnesses. It will fund special research centers, and it will provide grants to state and local health departments so that we can increase awareness, focus on prevention, improve diagnoses and early treatment, and share best practices," says Senator Susan Collins.

