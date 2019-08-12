The community of Mars Hill celebrated another successful Homecoming Days

Who doesn't love town celebrations? It means a time of fun events, tasty food, and seeing people you may have not seen in a long time. Adam Metzler, a committee member for Homecoming Days, says they wanted to encourage people to get out and have a good time.

"We've put on a bunch of events to try to encourage them to get together. We started with a bike parade on Wednesday night and it ends this afternoon with a gospel concert. It's just a bunch of events to try to encourage people to get out and hang out together and just try to have a good time."

One of the events on Sunday that drew people all over was the ½ marathon that took place at Big Rock. For Andy Grass, a community member of Mars Hill and a runner in the marathon, it was enjoyable because of nature's beauty.

"Great scenery running out back, little peaceful, bald eagle flying over us so it was a lot of fun."

Both Metzler and Grass believe that the celebration isn't just a time of fun, but also a time to spend with each other.

"It's really important, this is a small town where it's all about coming together and bringing back the alumni from year's past and being able to catch up with your old classmates. Being such a small school it's really important for those people to get together each year and every couple of years."

"It's a great chance to catch up with family and friends there's a lot of events around town. It's great! Did a lot of…volunteers you know put this event together throughout the whole weekend, involving the school and the community and certainly involving big rock here."

A weekend filled with Food, fun, family and friends.