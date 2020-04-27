Community comes together to celebrate James Winslow

The community was invited to celebrate James Winslow over the weekend. Every year he celebrates his birthday at the Presque Isle Pizza Hut, but due to COVID 19, plans had to change. Police, Fire Trucks, Ambulances, Sheriffs, Game Wardens, Garbage Trucks, Anah Shrine Klowns, and so many decorated cars paraded by James to ring in his 34th birthday. 90 vehicles, 1 plane and easily over 200 people gathered for the celebration.

Sister-in-law Jessica Winslow says, “Words cannot express how thankful we are to live in such a wonderful and caring community. Thank you to all the amazing people that were part of today! James is such a blessing to all of us and today you were a blessing to him and our family! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!”

