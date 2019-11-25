Community comes together to restock food pantry

Much like the childhood nursery rhyme, "Old Mother Hubbard," Washburn's pantry shelves were bare - that is until recently. Town Manager Donna Turner says she attends a ministerial meeting twice a year, including one she took part in this fall. Turner was joined at the meeting by local ministers, the school superintendent and principal, and a police officer.

"We basically just are there to talk about, you know, concerns that the school might have, concerns for the community. So I happened to mention in this two months ago that - how severely low this was and going into the holiday season and what we were going - what we were looking at as far as, you know, very little food to be able to offer anybody," says Town Manager Donna Turner.