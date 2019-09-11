Community of Oakfield came together to remember two people who were murdered in 2013

The Community of Oakfield came together over the weekend for The Mike and Heidi community ride, to remember two people, Michael Kitchen and Heidi Pratt, who were murdered in 2013.

According to Ken Bustard, Board president of the Mike and Heidi foundation, they had to cancel the ride portion of the event due to weather, but he said that wouldn't stop them.

"We're still holding the event. We're having an auction down here and then we have raffle baskets so it's really to raise money to put into the Mike and Heidi foundation, and which we use to issue scholarships. We've issued two this year."

He adds that they will continue to gather for the community ride through the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.