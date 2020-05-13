Community partners in Edmundston have joined forces to put in place initiatives to support local businesses & shops

Community partners have joined forces to put in place initiatives to support local businesses and shops in adapting to the new realities of the pandemic, but also to encourage the population to prioritize buying local.

The first step in the "Je LOVE ma REGION" campaign is to help businesses and entreprises to increase and/or update their online presence by registering on Google My Business (GMB). GMB is a free tool that allows businesses to manage how they appear in Google and Google Maps searches.

"Generally speaking, a consumer looking for a product or service will search on Google. All analyses show this. It is therefore of paramount importance for our companies to be highly visible and easy to find. The success of our businesses is essential for the vitality of the whole area," explains François Boutot, Director of the City of Edmundston's Development Department.

To facilitate the transition, a team will be put in place on the ground to support businesses in this process, which is a crucial step in the transformation of the local economy. Businesses will be contacted very soon. In addition, a section dedicated to the initiative, for both consumers and entrepreneurs, will soon be created on the City of Edmundston's website.

The population will increasingly see the appearance of a new logo and slogan associated with the initiative.

The slogan "Je LOVE ma REGION" is a bilingual nod to the importance, more than ever, of showing love to our local businesses, who in turn must be well structured to operate and welcome customers in this new pandemic reality. The word LOVE is therefore used in both its French (to embrace) and English definitions. The slogan also makes it possible to encompass the entire region, so as to promote regional agriculture.

The butterfly, symbol by excellence of transformation and metamorphosis, is the main element of the logo. Its wings are heart-shaped and coloured with gears, signs of movement and advancement.

The initiative is spearheaded by the City of Edmundston, Edmundston Centre-Ville, Tourism Edmundston, the Edmundston Region Chamber of Commerce and the Madawaska CBDC.