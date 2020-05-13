Comparing COVID 19 numbers in Maine and New Brunswick

New Brunswick remains at 120 cases, a difference of 1,357 compared to here in Maine.

Despite being just across the border, the state of Maine has seen a significant difference in confirmed cases in comparison. Maine's CDC director says while he can't speculate, he says the difference is likely due to population density, which often makes a big difference in transmission.

"We see that at one extreme with very, very low density areas and on the other extreme with other high density areas like New York City, so population density from what we know from any infectious disease a major driver and when there's more space between people whether it's COVID 19 or influenza or virtually any infectious disease the greater space, the less density there is, that turns out to be a protective factor, we see the same thing in rural counties in Maine compared to the more densely populated counties."

Maine has a population of 1.3 million, New Brunswick has a population of nearly 777 thousand people.