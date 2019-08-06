Concern over the removal of the Forest City dam drew more than 200 people out over the weekend

More than 200 people from both sides of the border gathered over the weekend for a rally to save the Forest City dam.

The dam borders the US and Canada. It's currently owned by Woodland Pulp. In 2015 they were given a 30 year license to operate the dam, but in December of 2016, they applied to surrender the license to the federal energy regulatory commission or FERC. If the dam were to be removed the water levels in East Grand and North Lakes would go down substantially. This weekend's rally had speakers discuss the concerns over the future of the dam. Later this month FERC will be holding a meeting to discuss the technical information about the dam. WAGM will continue to follow this story.

