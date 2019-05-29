WAGM Anchor receives multiple awards.

WAGM's Shawn Cunningham has received two gold AVA awards. The first award was for her AM Chat with the Meals on Wheels Program. The other gold award was for her Career Corner series that featured professionals from a variety of County businesses. Shawn also received an honorable mention for her series Matter of Law.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, and are designed to pay tribute to the magnificent history of the audio-visual and web industries. All Platinum and Gold Winners are listed on the AVA Awards Website at www.avaawards.com.