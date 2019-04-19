Congresswoman Chellie Pingree Pushes for More Incentives To Help Maine Farmers

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) unveiled a five-point plan to support farmers in the fight against climate change today at a press conference with Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal as well as key environmental advocates and agriculture stakeholders. As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture as well as the House Agriculture Appropriations and Interior and Environment Subcommittees, Pingree is working in Congress to ensure farmers are included in the policy debate around mitigating climate change.

“Farmers are our allies in the fight against climate change. They have a critical role to play in reversing the effects of climate change by improving soil health and increasing the amount of carbon stored in the soil,” said Pingree. “New technology is helping farmers more easily measure and quantify the outcomes of conservation practices, but there are missing pieces in the infrastructure needed to make that a widespread reality. Any climate solutions must also make economic sense for farmers, so market and policy incentives will be important components.”

Pingree recommended the following five actions for government and farmers to work together in order to reverse the effects of climate change:

• Prioritize soil health initiatives

• Protect farmland and improve farm viability

• Support pasture-based livestock systems

• Invest in on-farm and rural energy initiatives

• Reduce food waste

