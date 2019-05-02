ConnectME Announces Opening of Infrastructure and Planning Grants

ConnectME, a program of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, announced the opening of its fourteenth Infrastructure grant round and its fourth Planning grant round this week.

“Expanding access to broadband is a top priority of Governor Mills’ administration. That is why ConnectME is excited to open this year’s grant round of $740,000. We have been working with internet service providers and communities all across the state who are working hard to figure out how to get better, or in some cases, any connection to the internet,” noted Peggy Schaffer, director of ConnectME. “We anticipate a lot of interest in these grants to support projects that can connect unserved parts of Maine.”

Planning Grant Phase I applications focus on providing funding so a community can identify and build community support for a broadband expansion project. Planning Grant Phase II grants are intended to give communities funding to develop a more thorough inventory of existing infrastructure and develop a specific plan, including potential network designs, operating models and business models your community could pursue to build out a network

Infrastructure Grants are grants to build infrastructure to serve areas that have less than 25 mbps/3 mbps speeds and a build-to level of a minimum of 10 mbps/10 mbps.

The Maine Legislature has adopted the following goals related to broadband:

A. Broadband service be universally available in this State, including to all residential and business locations and community anchor institutions;

B. There be secure, reliable, competitive and sustainable forward-looking infrastructure that can meet future broadband needs; and

C. All residents, businesses and institutions in the State be able to take full advantage of the economic opportunities available through broadband service

The major policy means for achieving these goals is the ConnectME Authority, established as an independent state agency in 2006. The funding mechanism for the ConnectME Authority is a 0.25% surcharge on all communications, video and internet service bills which generates approximately $850,000 per year.

“Communities know that being connected to true high-speed internet service is a critical element to how their citizens access better educational opportunities, health care and how businesses will remain competitive in the global market place,” continued Schaffer. “This grant round is another step in the effort to make sure Maine’s rural areas have opportunities for success in today’s economy.”

Over the past 13 years, the ConnectME Authority has awarded $12.33 million in grants to 146 projects, increasing access to high-speed internet to 39,777 Maine households. Additionally, ConnectME started issuing Planning Grants in 2016 and has issued 16 grants for a total of $580,872. These grants are critical to supporting communities as they determine their needs, assets and business models to move forward.