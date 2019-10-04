Conservative Leader is in the hot seat after Canadians learns he holds dual citizenship with the United States

Andrew Scheer is in the hot seat after the revelation that the Conservative Leader holds dual citizenship with the United States.

A spokesman said Scheer has already taken steps to renounce his American citizenship and is currently waiting for confirmation.

When asked yesterday why he never mentioned the matter, he said no one had ever asked him about it.

Former N-D-P leader Tom Mulcair and former Liberal leader Stephane Dion both faced attacks from Conservatives over their dual citizenship with France.