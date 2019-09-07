Construction in Mars Hill is coming to a close

According to the region manager of Maine Department of Transportation region 5, the construction has been going on since 2018 and part of the project included putting in a new drainage system.

"Pretty much all that remains is to put the surface layer of pavement on. The curbing is pretty well done. They've actually started paving some of the sidewalks and getting those grated so that project is kind of in the finishing up stages."

He adds that construction will be finishing up by in the next week or two. He says that several other construction projects are still ongoing.