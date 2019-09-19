Construction on Caribou school continues

Construction on the new school in Caribou is continuing. The k through 8 schools will provide lessons to about 750 kids.

Construction workers are hard at work putting cement down in the new Caribou Community School. According to Tim Doak, the superintendent of RSU 39, they have been working on the school for the last year and a half now RSU 39 Superintendent Tim Doak says that the idea of the new school came up because the Caribou schools are old and that a new school was the best option. "Most of the schools in caribou are over 60 years old and the school behind us here, the Caribou Middle School, its gonna be 92 years old so these schools have served the community of Caribou really well but there, they've done their time and their life expectancy has probably run out by now."

The new school features two gymnasiums and a small gym for the pre-k students. Doak adds that they've also added in an aspect to the school that is still fairly new in Maine schools: An innovation center. Caribou Middle School and Teague Park Elementary School will both be demolished when this project is completed. Doak says he has received calls from people in the community and downstate about wanting some of the artifacts from the schools.

Doak says that the new school will be completed in August of 2020, just in time for the new school year.