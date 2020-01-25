Coronavirus symptoms similar to severe flu

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that can cause illnesses, ranging from the common cold to pneumonia. But the strain making headlines is more virulent, says John Thyng, Medical Director for the Emergency Department at A.R. Gould Hospital.

"Unfortunately the strain that we're finding coming out of China, or they found in China, actually leads to very severe illness, with high fevers, pneumonia, can cause respiratory failure, causes kidney failure, and - and can cause death," says John Thyng.