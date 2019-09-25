Cosby marks year in prison, says other inmates respect him

Bill Cosby is using his time in prison to help offer words of encouragement to other inmates.

His representative Andrew Wyatt says the comedian is in good health and holding "empowerment talks" several times a week with hundreds of prisoners.

During those sessions, Cosby is reportedly sharing Bible verses mixed with comedy.

Wyatt says many of those inmates are about to be released and Cosby wants to help prepare them for life outside of prison, but he also says while Cosby is healthy, his eyesight is getting progressively worse.

Cosby has been in prison for one year. He was sentenced to three to 10 years for sexual assault.

