Costa Rica and Panama Trip Part 2: Panama

After 4 days in the beautiful country of Costa Rica, a plane was boarded for the country of Panama. While the temperatures in Costa Rica had been in the 80's, the temperatures in Panama were in the 90's.

Linda Theriault traveled on the trip and says the "weather was beautiful, the sun was out. It's a little different temperature from what we're used to at home. More humidity. But we had a really, really good time."

The hotel was in Panama City, which is full of giant buildings and busy streets. The first stop was seeing the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal in action from land, then a visit to the biodiversity museum and a walk through the streets of Panama City. Day two in Panama was spent taking a full, one way transit in the Panama Canal by boat.

Linda Theriault says that "was really awesome! It's a life time dream to do that."

The full trip takes between 8 to 10 hours. The next day, was filled with a visit to the Embera Indigenous Community. In order to get to the community, you have to ride in a motor operated, elongated canoe operated by the Embera people.

Jud Spencer, the Holiday Vacations tour guide says "folks who have laid undisturbed, welcome us into their homes and into their village and give us a sample of their culture."

The restaurant where dinner was served that night, also included a Folkloric Show with traditional Panamanian music and dancing. After that, it was time to head home, with all of the wonderful memories and a greater understanding of a different part of the world.

Jud Spencer adds "It is so different from our world where we live in America, but yet there's a lot of similarities. Great place to come."

