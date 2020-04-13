Council approves license for medical marijuana facility

It's been about 20 years since Maine voters approved marijuana for medicinal use. Since then, dispensaries have opened throughout the state. Here in The County, facilities can be found from Houlton and Eagle Lake, to Grand Isle and Caribou. Galen Weibley, Director of Economic and Community Development, says the next location may be Presque Isle.

"City Council actually approved the license application for Northern Maine Flower. It's gonna be located at 540 Main Street, in the downtown section of Presque Isle," says Galen Weibley.

