County Ag Report: Agency to host soil and natural resource workshop

Educational opportunities aren't just for children. Maine Soil Scientist David Rocque is working with Randy Martin, of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, on educating local and state officials through an upcoming soils and natural resource workshop.

"It's designed to bring people who are code enforcement officers, consultants, planners out into the field to look at sites, make a determination of whether the site is a wetland, is it a stream, is it a vernal pool, what are the regulations. And I'm gonna bring also out folks from the Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Environmental Protection, Land Use Permitting Commission, and the state septic system program to answer the questions, so they can actually look at 'em, make determinations, and then have a discussion with the people who regulate 'em at the same time," says David Rocque.

The workshop will be held in the Presque Isle area on August 15th.

Registration is through the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District.