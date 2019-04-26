County Ag Report: Time to stock the pond

Private pond owners looking to stock them in time for summer fishing can now do so, thanks to a program offered through the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty speaks with the executive director about the benefits of raising your own fish.

Eating healthy is something many people try to do, buying or growing organic fruits and vegetables. But what about a good source of protein to go with those veggies? If you have a pond, there's a program being offered that will help you stock it with locally-raised trout.

Executive Director Hollie Umphrey says "It's really important that we get the message back out to the small pond owners or anyone interested in having a trout pond - stocked brook trout pond - that they can come through us here at the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District."

A stocked pond creates many benefits.

"You're helping out the ecosystems around here, by having a stocked brook trout - whether it's for your own family use or maybe you want to have it where - at a camping area that people can come in, and it kind of protects some of our waterways."

It's another way to ensure quality fish, free of contaminants. The fish are raised locally, at the Micmac Farm.

"You don't have to worry about any of the harmful things that some folks are worried about - iron or iodine or whatever. You know the quality. You know where it's come from. It's a great family outing, great place to learn how to fish - all the important things that would be beneficial to a community, a small farm, or just an individual."

Umphrey says anyone interested in getting an application can call her office at 760-4602. Order forms need to be in to her office by May 3rd, with trout distribution taking place May 13th at the Micmac Farm.