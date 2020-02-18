County Agency Aims to Curb Smoking

According to local health practitioners, 25% of people in Aroostook County smoke, and ACAP is trying to help them quit. News Source 8 reporter Tom Dufton has the story.

Smoking can lead to catastrophic health issues.

According to Elaine Sipe, the Community Educator for Smoking Cessation with ACAP, 25% of people in Aroostook County smoke, compared to 20% state wide.

That's why she is leading the Smoking Cessation group, to help people quit. She says that this support group can help people find the resources they need.

