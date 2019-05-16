County Educatior Among Those Nominated to Serve on UMaine Board of Trustees

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has nominated two additional candidates to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees. Governor Mills previously nominated four candidates to the Board on March 28, 2019.

For appointment, Timothy Doak of Fort Kent has served as Superintendent of Schools for RSU 39 and MSAD 20 for seven years, and previously served as Superintendent of Schools for MSAD 27 and MSAD 10 for four years. Doak currently serves on the Jobs for Maine Grads State Board of Advisors and was named Maine’s Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

“Patricia Riley and Timothy Doak are experienced, qualified, and well-respected individuals who will help steward the University of Maine System’s core missions and ensure our public universities fulfill their responsibilities to students,” said Governor Mills. “I am honored to nominate them to the Board of Trustees and am confident in their ability to ensure our state’s higher education institutions lead the nation in learning, research, and community engagement.”

Governor Mills previously reappointed James O. Donnelly of Brewer and Kelly A. Martin of Fort Kent and nominated Sven Bartholomew of Brewer and Hon. Michael H. Michaud of East Millinocket to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.