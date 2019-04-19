County Will Take Part in National Drug Take Back Event

National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day will be on April 27th, 2019 from 10am-2pm. All Aroostook County law enforcement agencies will be participating.

During the last take back day on October 27th, 2018 Maine police departments collected 27,156.7 pounds of medications.

In an effort to reduce access and abuse of prescription drug abuse all 11 police departments in Aroostook County, Aroostook County Sherriff’s Office and Maine State Police Troop E are available to receive and serve as prescription disposal sites all year long. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. They can take unused, expired or unwanted medicines 24/7*, not just on National Drug Take Back days.

According to the Maine Youth Health Integrated Survey, in 2017, 5.4% of High School students in Aroostook County reported using prescriptions drugs without a doctor’s prescription in the past 30 days.

The *24/7 Prescription Drug Take-Back initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

If you have any unused or unwanted prescription drugs, please bring them to your local police department for proper disposal.

