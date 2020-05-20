County beef and pork farmers see increased demand

The pandemic has affected the production of the food we eat, especially meat. As stores struggle to keep their coolers stocked, people are turning to alternative sources to feed their families. Erin Parisien, co-owner of Aroostook Beef Company in Fort Kent, says she's seen increased interest in what she has to offer.

"Probably six to eight weeks we've definitely had a pretty big uptick in how many people have kind of reached out to us, but certainly in the last, probably, two weeks we've had a pretty big explosion. I've probably talked to close to a hundred people so far in the last week," says Erin Parisien.