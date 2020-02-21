County farmer promoting benefits of organic gardening

Gardening may come easy for some, but for those needing a little guidance, there're people like Laura Audibert willing to teach others. Audibert, a master gardener, has been working the soil for many years. She says raising organically-grown fruits and vegetables is a matter of ups and downs, but when done successfully, it pays huge dividends.

"The increased health benefits I guess of, you know, producing your own food and knowing what you've put on it and what's in it, and trying to see if we can succeed in growing just as good as, you know, conventional gardens," says Laura Audibert.

