Ryan Pelletier, Administrator for Aroostook County, says a commissioner from each of the more rural counties in the state recently took part in a conference call. In the call, they discussed each counties potential plans for lifting restrictions in their respective areas. Pelletier says officials in Aroostook will make their own decision, not base it on what other counties are doing.
County officials not encouraging opening businesses at this time
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Fri 5:20 PM, Apr 24, 2020