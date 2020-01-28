County officials consider changing fiscal calendar as cost-saving measure

County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier says operating using a calendar year method has created a cash flow problem when it comes to tax billing. Currently, the County's budget is adopted in late fall, with tax bills sent to towns and cities around late March. But state law dictates those bills aren't due until September 1st, and interest begins accruing after November 1st. He says in an effort to save money, the majority of municipalities wait until September 1st, or later, to pay the bill. This leaves The County getting the bulk of their money during the last month of its fiscal year.