County officials see the benefits of regionalized services

Teamwork isn't just successful for athletes, municipalities can benefit from team efforts as well. Presque Isle City Manager Martin Puckett is no stranger to collaboration, having served as Town Manager of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman. He's continuing to use that train of thought for the Star City and beyond.

"Towns are trying to collaborate to - to save money. The assessing I'm hoping will - is another one that we're having success reaching out to other towns and having the discussion about regionalizing those services," says Martin Puckett.

