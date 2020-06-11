County resident seeks to make life safer for her Amish neighbors

If you've traveled in The County in recent years, you've probably noticed an increased number of Amish buggies on the road. Barbara Robertson, who lives on the County Road less than a half mile from where the accident took place, says she fears for her Amish neighbors' safety every day. She says while widening the road might be too expensive an option, increased signage would be a good start.

"We don't have enough signs that say that this is a road for the Amish. Maybe you need to put 'em in every two miles. Maybe that's expensive, but is it - you know, could we save a life? I mean, that's important. That's a cheap save," says Barbara Robertson.

