County woman escapes car just before it was engulfed in flames

According to State police, Miranda Flannery was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Impala south through Bridgewater, when she began to smell something burning.. She pulled to the right side of the road and noticed white smoke coming from under her dash. Police say Flannery got out of her car just as it became engulfed in flames. The Bridgewater Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Flannery was not injured. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

US Highway 1, Bridgewater, was reduced to one-lane while emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire. The incident is still under investigation.