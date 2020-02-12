Two Vehicle Crash in Littleton Wednesday Morning

Morgan Fields was traveling in her Toyota Camry southbound on US Route 1 in Littleton when she reached for something inside her vehicle causing her to cross the center line and go into the northbound lane in front of a northbound tractor trailer unit driven by Charles Michaud. Michaud swerved to avoid a head on collision. Fields struck the back side of Michaud’s trailer and spun coming to rest in a snowbank on the northbound side. There were no injuries.

Field’s vehicle had disabling damage to the front passenger side corner and was towed from the scene by York’s of Houlton.

Michaud’s tractor trailer unit, owned by Carmichael Transport INC of Bangor, sustained disabling damage to the trailer and was removed from the scene by Westerdahl’s. Michaud was hauling US Mail.

Field’s was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle

