Crash in St. John Plantation area

Today, at approximately 12:55 PM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 161 near the O’Leary Rd. in St. John Plantation. Trooper Desrosier investigated the crash and learned that Joyce Pendexter, age 75, was traveling west and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Pendexter’s vehicle left the east bound side of Rt. 161, hitting a tree and rolled onto it’s side in the ditch. Ms. Pendexter was assisted out of her vehicle by other motorists. Ms. Pendexter suffered non-life threatening injury’s and was transported by ASI ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center. The investigation as to the cause of the crash is on going.