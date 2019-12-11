“Creativity is Innovation” Art Exhibition Supports Educational Model ‘Life at UMFK’

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Blake Library Gallery is featuring the work of students in Thérèse L. Provenzano’s Art 200 Fundamentals of Art-Drawing class and Art 451 Painting class. The exhibition will be on display through Wednesday, December 18th.

The students represented in the exhibit are: Elizabeth Cossett, Emily Crosslin, Amber Deschaine, Delaney Deschaine, Hope Danielle, Trisha Fenelus, Saja Hicks, Abby Lavoie, Indya Ouellette, Jacob Powell, Brooke Russell, Miguel Sanclemente, Catherine Shelmerdine, Shaniah Williams, Bill Brenton, Kristina DeVincentis, Marilyn Epp, Robert Estes, Nova Jamrog, Kelsi Kenney, Jordan Maxwell, Tolu Oyeniyi, Iz Rupard and Logan Tibbetts.

“Fundamentals of Art-Drawing” serves as an understanding of the language and methods used in a work of art through practical application of materials in observing objects and imagining reality. The course also serves as a foundation for art appreciation and the development of concepts for further art making and study. Students work in wet and dry materials.

“Art 451 Painting” gives attention to the development of ideas in painting. It also focuses on color harmony, the mixing of saturated color or tonalities and the application of materials. Students worked in either oil, pastel, watercolor or colored pencil.

Provenzano comments, “The benefit of taking either course supports the University of Maine at Fort Kent’s educational model for their students, “Life at UMFK.” The “L” in Life represents Learning. The “I” for Innovate. The “F” for Find. The “E” for Engage. Students are encouraged to innovate, find, and engage with their materials and the process of making their work and in doing so, develop problem-solving skills and perseverance while meeting the essentials for each assignment. Each assignment is built on creative thinking with different levels of ambiguity and tangibility.”

The library hours for the exhibition are: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please contact Gallery Curator Sofia Birden at 834-7527.

