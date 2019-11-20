Credit unions continue campaign to end hunger

Maine credit unions' Campaign to End Hunger has raised millions of dollars since its inception in 1990. Funds raised enable food pantries to stock shelves, providing food for those in need throughout the state. Peter Cannan was on hand in St. Agatha to accept a check on behalf of the Greater Fort Kent Area Ecumenical Food Pantry.

"We couldn't survive without these donations, you know. It takes a lot of money to - to buy the food, you know. We have a lot of food to buy. We have warehousing costs, storage costs, rent, telephone," says Peter Cannan, with the Greater Fort Kent Area Ecumenical Food Pantry.

