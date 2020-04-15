Crews respond to large explosion at Jay paper mill

CREDIT: WMTM

JAY, Maine —

Crews are responding to an explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

The explosion was reported at about noon Wednesday.

Photos from witnesses show a large plume of smoke coming from the mill.

WMTW News 8 has received multiple phone calls from people who felt the explosion.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said there were injuries, but the exact number and seriousness was not immediately known.

McCausland said a Lifeflight helicopter was sent to the area. He said Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office were

sent to the mill as well.

Multiple fire departments have responded to the explosion.

WMTW's media partner WABI said they were told by an employee of the Hannaford in Jay that debris from the explosion was scatters across the parking lot.

The store is about two miles from the mill.

The mill was purchases earlier this year by Pixelle Specialty Paper Solutions.