Criminals using stolen IDs to file fraudulent unemployment claims nationwide

Those filing through the Unemployment Insurance program in Maine may have noticed a delay in the process. Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman says state officials are taking precautions to ensure each claim is legitimate. She says fraudulent claims are being submitted on a nationwide basis.

"Organized groups have taken personally identifying information from data breaches that occurred over the years - years ago, other places, not U I - and they're using that information to file fraudulent claims in Maine," says Laura Fortman.