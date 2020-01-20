Critical care program designed to improve outcomes for seriously ill patients

There's a crisis in The County in terms of emergency and 9-1-1 services, according to Dr. Beth Collamore, of Cary Medical Center. At issue is the recent loss of a 9-1-1 service and the lack of critical care providers in the region.

"I think people need to understand that. We lost a service in January - 9-1-1 service - an outstanding service. Fortunately that service has agreed to stay on and train to do critical care transports. But people - our citizens are hurting right now," says Dr. Beth Collamore.

