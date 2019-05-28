Crowds lined Main Street in Mapleton for the annual Mapleton Memorial Lions Parade.

The annual tradition dates back more than 30 years. Many people, both young and old, came out to pay their respects and honor those who served.

"It's just important to remember the fact that the folks who sacrificed for our freedom and our country just really deserve the honor that we try to give them through this remembrance activity," Terry Sandusky, the secretary for the Mapleton Lions Club, said.

Organizers say this Memorial day parade will be one that continues for many years to come in the town of Mapleton.